Comic actor SDK Dele loses Dad

PlugTimes.com November 25, 2021
SDK Father dad dead die death

Father of Ghanaian comic actor SDK Dele has died, PlugTimes.com has gathered.

His death occurred on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 in Tema, Ghana.

This unfortunate incident has been confirmed by the comic actor.

On Wednesday evening he wrote: “Lost my dad today, rest in peace my oldgee” with love and crying emojis.

Until his demise, SDK Dele had featured his father in some of his skits.

However, for some few months now, he had not featured in a new skit.

A video of the two was last shared by SDK on July 19th this year with his late father seated on what looks like a hospital bed.

plugtimes tv youtube channel subscribers

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

⦿

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, or exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.comiamyawplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.

PlugTimes.com

Latest Ghana News, Entertainment, Business, Sports, Technology | Celebrity Gossip, Music, Movies, Dance, Fashion, Events and more from Ghana, Africa, and the World

Related Articles

Zari Hassan

Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan mistakenly Shows her Black ‘Under’ at Birthday Party

November 26, 2021
Ifu Ennada ashawo

I’m a Child of God with Ashawo Vibes – Ifu Ennada

November 26, 2021
r2bees back 2 basics album download

R2bees – Back 2 Basics (Full Album Download)

November 25, 2021
Sista Afia Accra FM Macho Man

Macho Man Walking into Accra FM Studio to Take Money from Sista Afia Looks Staged – Netizens React

November 25, 2021
Back to top button
Close