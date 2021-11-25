Comic actor SDK Dele loses Dad
Father of Ghanaian comic actor SDK Dele has died, PlugTimes.com has gathered.
His death occurred on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 in Tema, Ghana.
This unfortunate incident has been confirmed by the comic actor.
On Wednesday evening he wrote: “Lost my dad today, rest in peace my oldgee” with love and crying emojis.
R.I.P DADDY pic.twitter.com/wamniSbx55
— SDK (@sdkdele) November 24, 2021
Until his demise, SDK Dele had featured his father in some of his skits.
However, for some few months now, he had not featured in a new skit.
A video of the two was last shared by SDK on July 19th this year with his late father seated on what looks like a hospital bed.