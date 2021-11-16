Hon Dzifa Attivor Dies at 65

PlugTimes.com November 16, 2021
Hon Dzifa Attivor, a former Minister of Transport has died, PlugTimes can report.

The astute Ghanaian politician and activist passes on at 65 years.

Hon Dzifa Attivor‘s death comes after falling ill for some time now.

She was confirmed death by medical officers at the University of Ghana Medical Centre in Accra on Monday, November 15, 2021.

Before her demise, she served as the Minister under the erstwhile NDC government led by John Dramani Mahama.

There has been a number of messages of condolences from her colleague politicians.

Among them include Hon Frank Annoh-Dompreh, Yaw Boateng Gyan, and Edem Agbana.

Hon Frank Annoh-Dopreh: “My heartfelt condolences to the family of former Minister for Transport, Dzifa Attivor as well as the entire NDC fraternity. I look back to this moment when I engaged her passionately on the floor of Parliament.”

Edem Agbana: “Rest Well, Viva Mama.Dzifa Aku Attivor, former Minister of Transport, Republic of Ghana.”

The late Hon Dzifa Attivor‘s family will be receiving sympathizers today at her residence in Adenta, a suburb of Accra.

