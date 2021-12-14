Taking Vaccine Shouldn’t be Mandatory – Efia Odo

Ghanaian actress Efia Odo wades into the proposed mandatory COVID-19 vaccination in the country from this Christmas season.

The social activist opines that it should only be a personal choice instead of forcing it on the citizenry.

Efia Odo takes to social media microblog Twitter to make this known which making an analogy to the mortality rate of malaria.

“Malaria has killed more people than COVID 19 (approximately 20,000 people yearly) but they’re mandating us to take a vaccine. Taking a vaccine should be a personal choice and not a mandatory decision. Guess I’m stuck in Ghana cuz Im not taking any disapproved vaccine,” she tweets on Tuesday.

He comment has received divergent reactions from netizens. While some side with her thoughts, others think otherwise.

In Ghana, Efia Odo is not the only one who shot down this directive the authority.

The NDC’s Sammy Gyamfi and Sam George have all spoken against the mandatory COVID-19 vaccination, citing that its an “infringement of rights or public health policy.”

Ghana has currently recorded 131,547 COVID-19 cases, with 129,556 recoveries, 1,243 deaths and 738 active cases.

