TikTok star Asantewaa ‘Chops’ Love with her Husband to Celebrate Marriage Anniversary – SEE VIDEO

PlugTimes.com December 12, 2021
Asantewaa husband Obiri

Popular Ghanaian TikTok star Asantewaa replies critics with a video of herself together with her husband Mr Obiri as they ‘chop’ love.

It comes amid a barrage of criticisms from the general public, as regards, what they believe is a public display of affection (PDA) with her manager Cascious.

Real name Martina Dwamena, she shares the video of the two (2) admiring each other to shame the naysayers.

Asantewaa‘s latest video with her husband accompanies a text/caption which announces their forthcoming marriage anniversary.

SEE ALSO: “Age is Just a Number” Amerado says amid Delay Dating Rumors

“I can’t imagine how my world would have seem without you Mr Obiri. Happy anniversary to us in advance,” she writes.

The wife of Mr Obiri has widely been condemned by Ghanaians for flɛtn with her manager.

However, Asantewaa has debunked such reports saying that her husband is aware and she is not cheating on him.

Asantewaa husband Obiri

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

⦿

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, or exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, iamyawplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.

PlugTimes.com

Latest Ghana News, Entertainment, Business, Sports, Technology | Celebrity Gossip, Music, Movies, Dance, Fashion, Events and more from Ghana, Africa, and the World

Related Articles

Amerado Delay love dating relationship

“Age is Just a Number” Amerado says amid Delay Dating Rumors

December 11, 2021
Samini Burning EP download songs mp3 audio

DOWNLOAD: Samini – Burning EP

December 10, 2021
Narhkie ghana model

Narhkie: 7 Photos of the Ghanaian Model Turning Heads on Social Media

December 10, 2021
One of the children of gospel singer Joyce Blessing does not belong to her erstwhile husband, these are the allegations made by popular radio

One of Joyce Blessing’s Children Does Not Belong to her Husband – Radio host Kwasi Aboagye Alleges

December 10, 2021
Back to top button
Close