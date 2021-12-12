TikTok star Asantewaa ‘Chops’ Love with her Husband to Celebrate Marriage Anniversary – SEE VIDEO

Popular Ghanaian TikTok star Asantewaa replies critics with a video of herself together with her husband Mr Obiri as they ‘chop’ love.

It comes amid a barrage of criticisms from the general public, as regards, what they believe is a public display of affection (PDA) with her manager Cascious.

Real name Martina Dwamena, she shares the video of the two (2) admiring each other to shame the naysayers.

Asantewaa‘s latest video with her husband accompanies a text/caption which announces their forthcoming marriage anniversary.

“I can’t imagine how my world would have seem without you Mr Obiri. Happy anniversary to us in advance,” she writes.

The wife of Mr Obiri has widely been condemned by Ghanaians for flɛtn with her manager.

However, Asantewaa has debunked such reports saying that her husband is aware and she is not cheating on him.

