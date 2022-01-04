I Was Married to My Enemy – Xandy Kamel says after Divorce

Xandy Kamel reveals that she was married to her enemy in the person of sports journalist Kaninja.

According to her, she could not voice out her ordeals during the marriage because of pains in her heart.

Xandy Kamel is also confirms she has divorced the man she made vows to during the walk down the aisle on 14th May, 2020.

She makes this known in an exclusive interview with blogger Zionfelix.

She adds that she is scripting this for a movie she titles ‘Married To An Enemy’ which is strictly about what she went through during her marriage.

On 15th May 2021, the two (2) renewed their wedding vows while marking one (1) year anniversary.

In October 2021, reports about Kaninja and Xandy Kamel’s marriage hitting the rocks went viral.

It reportedly comes after issues of alleged infidelity from the side of the sports presenter with his ex-girlfriend identified as Anabel Boateng, who was also Xandy‘s friend prior to their wedding.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com