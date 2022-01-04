I Was Married to My Enemy – Xandy Kamel says after Divorce

Yaw Plug Sarpong January 4, 2022
Xandy kamel Kaninja divorce marriage

Xandy Kamel reveals that she was married to her enemy in the person of sports journalist Kaninja.

According to her, she could not voice out her ordeals during the marriage because of pains in her heart.

Xandy Kamel is also confirms she has divorced the man she made vows to during the walk down the aisle on 14th May, 2020.

She makes this known in an exclusive interview with blogger Zionfelix.

She adds that she is scripting this for a movie she titles ‘Married To An Enemy’ which is strictly about what she went through during her marriage.

Kaninja Xandy kamel marriage anniversary vows renewal

On 15th May 2021, the two (2) renewed their wedding vows while marking one (1) year anniversary.

In October 2021, reports about Kaninja and Xandy Kamel’s marriage hitting the rocks went viral.

It reportedly comes after issues of alleged infidelity from the side of the sports presenter with his ex-girlfriend identified as Anabel Boateng, who was also Xandy‘s friend prior to their wedding.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

Yaw Plug Sarpong

Related Articles

Black Sherif Performs with Burna Boy in Nigeria for First Time

Burna Boy hails Black Sherif as They Perform Together for First Time in Nigeria – VIDEO

December 28, 2021
Shatta Wale clashes Arnold United Showbiz

Africans Support You So Learn and to Do Same – Shatta Wale to Nigerians

December 27, 2021
Engracia Mofuman winner Miss Universe Ghana 2022

Engracia Mofuman wins Miss Universe Ghana 2022

December 22, 2021
Stonebwoy Nukedzor song mp3 download joey b abra cadabra

Stonebwoy – Nukedzor (Whatsup) ft. Joey B, Abra Cadabra

December 17, 2021
Back to top button
Close