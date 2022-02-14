Hajia 4 Reall stuns All with Lovely Valentine’s Day Photos

Every year, the Valentine’s Day ushers in moments of display of love from among friends, and family.

In Ghana, people share chocolate and other gifts, however, one thing that do not miss out is the Vals Day photo shoots.

Hajia 4 Reall has sent tongues wagging with her Valentine’s Day photoshoot session.

The Ghanaian socialite and musician shares photos of herself in a bathtub with rose flowers and a fruits surrounding her.

SEE PHOTOS: Man turns Mumu after Seeing Big Bortos of this South African Model

Hajia 4 Reall shares these images with a message which reads: “I love you all” with its accompanying love emojis and hashtags #MonthOfLove #happyvalentinesday.

The ‘Baby’ crooner is one the most photogenic stars in the country and she replicates this in the photos sighted by PlugTimes.

Check her out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ghana Trends Lord (@plugtimeshq)

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com