Hajia 4 Reall stuns All with Lovely Valentine’s Day Photos

PlugTimes.com February 14, 2022
Hajia 4 Reall vals day photos

Every year, the Valentine’s Day ushers in moments of display of love from among friends, and family.

In Ghana, people share chocolate and other gifts, however, one thing that do not miss out is the Vals Day photo shoots.

Hajia 4 Reall has sent tongues wagging with her Valentine’s Day photoshoot session.

The Ghanaian socialite and musician shares photos of herself in a bathtub with rose flowers and a fruits surrounding her.

SEE PHOTOS: Man turns Mumu after Seeing Big Bortos of this South African Model

Hajia 4 Reall shares these images with a message which reads: “I love you all” with its accompanying love emojis and hashtags #MonthOfLove #happyvalentinesday.

The ‘Baby’ crooner is one the most photogenic stars in the country and she replicates this in the photos sighted by PlugTimes.

Check her out:

Hajia 4 Reall vals day photos

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

PlugTimes.com

Latest Ghana News, Entertainment, Business, Sports, Technology | Celebrity Gossip, Music, Movies, Dance, Fashion, Events and more from Ghana, Africa, and the World

Related Articles

Date Rush season 6

WATCH LIVE: Date Rush Season 6, Episode 5

February 13, 2022
Entertainment Achievement Awards 2022 nominees nominations winners

2022 Entertainment Achievement Awards Nominees/Nominations Announced – See Full List

February 8, 2022
Real DJ Legend ride with me

Real DJ Legend Releases debut Mixtape “Ride With Me” – Listen

February 1, 2022
TeeManay Wine Am

TeeManay releases ‘Wine Am’ through Akon’s Konvict Kulture￼￼

January 28, 2022
Back to top button
Close