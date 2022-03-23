KABFAM Administrator Remanded for Stealing GHc1 Million and Using it for Sports Betting

Court remands an administrative officer with KABFAM Limited into police custody for allegedly stealing over GHc1 million from his employer.

The administrator at the electronic company, identified as Nana Nhyira Agyapong stole sums of money amounting to GHc1,079,728 and used all for sports betting.

This came to light, after an internal audit was conducted on the company’s financial activities.

According to state prosecutors, Nana Nhyira Agyapong confirmed spending the money on betting.

He was subsequently remanded into police custody by an Accra circuit court on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

He is currently facing charges on conspiracy to steal and forgery of official document.

Prosecuting, police inspector Rosemond Anyane who held the brief of Police Inspector Maxwell Ayim told the court presided over by Mrs Ellen Ofei-Ayeh that on March 4, 2022, the accused was tasked to deposit an amount of GHc800,000 into the Zenith Bank account of the company’s suppliers.

Inspector Anyane added that the accused person submitted to the complainant (KABFAM) a Zenith Bank deposit slip with received stamp dated March 4, 2022, with a face proof of GHc800,000 to indicate proof of deposit.

According to the prosecution, on March 14, 2022, KABFAM received a message from the suppliers that no payment had neither been deposited on the said date nor received on a later date.

The company confronted the administrative officer about it and he confirmed he never deposited the money.

This called for an internal auditing to be conducted. It was during this process that the company realised an additional GHc279,728 had been stolen, totaling the sum loss of GHc1,079,728.

The prosecution says that the complainant reported the suspect to the police, and he was subsequently arrested.

She adds the defendant admitted that although he went to the banking hall, filled the deposit slip, and appended the received stamp on the duplicate slip when the teller was not looking.

The case has since been adjourned to April 4, 2022.

Source: PlugTimes.com