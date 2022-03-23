Kim Min Kyo Sentenced to 2-Year Probationary Period

Kim Min Kyo is sentenced to a probationary period of two (2) years after his dog bit and caused the death of an 80+ year old elder, according to reports.

The South Korean actor in May 2020 left his dog in the yard in his Gwanju home. Although the yard is well fenced, reports then, suggest its gate was not properly closed, making it possible for the dog to run out and bite the elder.

The bite from Kim Min Kyo‘s dog forced the elder to be hospitalized for at least two months, before dying in the process, in 2020.

Reading his sentence, the judge notes that “Past records indicate that the dog also had problems prior to this incident with biting neighbors; however, Kim Min Kyo failed to pay close attention to his dog raising methods, and thus violated his duties and responsibilities as a dog owner. Due to his mistakes, a life was taken.”

The judge added on, “As the defendant admitted to his wrongdoings and showed an attitude of reflection, and as he also came to a settlement with the victim’s family members, the sentence will focus on ensuring that Kim Min Kyo does not repeat the same mistake again, and have his dog trained with an expert trainer.”

PlugTimes.com understands Kim Min Kyo will not appeal the case.

During this probationary period, if he commits similar crime, he will face a minimum of 8-months in prison.

Source: PlugTimes.com