Maame Serwaa Body-shamed for Exposing her Heavy Chest – VIDEO

Maame Serwaa is being body-shamed by social media users after photos and videos of her exposing her heavy brests goes viral.

The Ghanaian actress is spotted at a wedding reception of a friend over the weekend, where she is also one of the bridesmaids.

Where as some netizens fault her designer for cutting the area around her chest a bit more low, others blame her for not taking care of her body well.

Maame Serwaa went into hibernation for over two (2) years, shortly after her admission into Knutsford University in East Legon, Accra-Ghana.

Despite being off public events or spaces, she shared photos or videos, sometimes during this period.

One of the photos is that she was captured in, together with an unknown guy. Around this same period, she shared birthday photos of herself beautifully in her bodycon dress.

She was recently spotted vigorously training to get into shape.

Check actress Maame Serwaa at the wedding reception out:

