May God Forgive Me for ‘Chopping’ Girls Who Wanted Movie Roles – Wayoosi Prays

PlugTimes.com March 15, 2022
Most often than not, reports about sex for movie roles crop up, however, it is always swept under the carpet.

This, mainly due to the fact that, victims are not able to come out, for fear of stigmatization. Those who are sometimes able to voice out, fail to name and shame.

In the light of this, one Ghanaian actor who preyed on his victims some time ago is expressing regret.

Wayoosi says he always pray for forgiveness from God for having affair with ladies who approach him for movie roles.

The ‘Ma Tricki Wo’ actor makes known in an exclusive interview with Hammer Nti on Kumasi-based Pure FM.

Wayoosi reveals that he regrets engaging in the act and prays that it does not repeat itself again.

