Efia Odo gets Netizens Drooling Over See-through Dress to Private Event

Efia Odo has the internet buzzing again with the see-through dress she wore to the private listening party of Kwesi Arthur’s ‘Son of Jacob’ album.

The Ghanaian entertainer and social activist donned a black two-piece dress, with the top leaving her jubblies for old Adam to feed on.

Efia Odo‘s long skirt also has the area around her right thigh split up to her waist level.

The award-winning actress who is obsessed with Kwesi Arthur‘s music tags her style as “toxic.”

SEE ALSO: Rita Dominic Marries; See Photos from Traditional Wedding

Her dress to the private event held in Accra on Thursday, has already generated a lot of conversation among social media users.

Efia Odo is noted for wearing revealing dresses and as a result, some users are of the view that this is simply who she is and there ought to be no calls for alarm.

She was recently in the news for slamming Shatta Wale over the SM boss’ comment that he misses her.

Check her out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ghana Trends Lord (@plugtimeshq)

Source: PlugTimes.com