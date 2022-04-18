Mother accuses Chrisland School of Cover Up 10-Year-Old Daughter’s Sexual Abuse

A mother of a 10-year-old pupil of Chrisland School is laying blame on the school for trying to shield a rape incident in which her daughter is the victim.

The said incident occurred last month [March 2022] when the school participated in the 2022 World School Games held in Dubai.

The female student [name withheld] was playing a “true or dare” game with her offenders which eventually led to them engaging in an intimacy at the hotel they stayed in.

Another male pupil also filmed the action between the young boy and girl.

This unfortunate incident is narrated by the mother of the female victim in a distressed video while calling on appropriate authorities to intervene.

She reveals that when they returned from the Dubai trip, she was called to the school and was only informed that her daughter only kissed the male student.

She goes on to say that her daughter tells her she was warned not to tell anyone else she will be killed.

This incident has sent a wave of shock to many Nigerians as they express disappointment in the Chrisland Schools VGC conglomerate.

Watch or listen to what the mother of the victim has to say about the issue at hand.

Source: PlugTimes.com