Ghana FA Appoints Chris Hughton as New Head Coach of Black Stars

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced Chris Hughton will take charge of the Black Stars of Ghana as the new Head Coach.

This comes after the two (2) parties reached a consensus following several weeks of deliberation.

Chris Hughton takes over from Otto Addo who led the team to the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament in Qatar.

He was part of the Technical team for at least 12 months now, acting as the Technical Advisor of the Black Stars.

The GFA also maintains George Boateng and Mas-Ud Didi Dramani as the Assistant Coaches.

Details of his contract – like tenure and payment is yet to be communicated by the Football Association.

Source: PlugTimes.com