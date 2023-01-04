Jeremy Renner Shares Accident Update from Hospital Bed

Jeremy Renner has updated well-wishers on his snow plowing accident which occurred on Sunday.

The Hollywood actor on Tuesday night showed gratitude to all who have sent him messages following the unfortunate incident at his Reno home.

“Thank you all for your kind words. 🙏. Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all,” he shared.

This message from Renner, 51, accompanied a photo of him in his hospital bed fitted with what looks like a nasogastric tube.

The likes of Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Jimmy Fallon and Venessa Hudgens, continue to send messages of comfort to the actor’s way.

Prior to the accident, ‘The Avengers’ star shared a post about severe snow storm in the area around Lake Tahoe, a known skiing destination.

In December 2022, he shared a photo of his car buried under snow on social media with the caption “Lake Tahoe snowfall is no joke.”

Source: PlugTimes.com