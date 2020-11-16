Koko Femme Breaks The Internet With Wild Photos

Koko Femme has shared very wild photos of herself and the internet is already buzzing.

The Ghanaian fashion designer shows more skin in the photos that she has shared on Instagram.

In the photos sighted by PlugTimes.com, Koko Femme wears a one-piece, see-through bodysuit.

Koko Femme promotes her fashion brand Arthur S. Couture.

She is one of the few Ghanaian female celebrities who are able to influence style.

Koko Femme also flaunts her long black hair and accessories to match her dotted-themed bodysuit.

The photos shot by Kwesi Nikon accompanied the messages: “Stop thinking. Start doing.” and “Everything is Possible.”

What are your thoughts about Koko Femme’s newly-released photos?

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

