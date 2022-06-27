ENTERTAINMENT
Kelly Bhadie: All About the TikTok Star | Best Videos
At every point in time, the social media world is hit with a new user who becomes widely popular and gains the traction everywhere. TikTok...
SPORTS
GENERAL NEWS
GRIB launches Ghana Rice Festival 2022
The Ghana Rice Inter-professional Body (GRIB) has launched the Ghana Rice Festival 2022 to assemble stakeholders to discuss issues confronting the rice industry. The Festival,...
BUSINESS
Access Bank holds 14th Annual General Meeting, Records Impressive Growth for...
Access Bank (Ghana) Plc has recorded an impressive growth performance across key indicators of its operations for the year ended 31st December 2021. This was...
TRENDING NOW
Vera Sidika: 10 Saucy Photos of the Kenyan Socialite the World is Talking About...
Kenyan socialite Vera Sidika continues to rule her world, with her unique style. Also known as Queen Vee Bosette, she enjoys traveling around the world...
10 Most Curvaceous African Women on Instagram
10 Most Curvy African Women The African woman is endowed with natural and attractive shape. One platform that has become the citadel for the flaunting of...
Eudoxie Yao: See Photos of Grand P’s Embattled Girlfriend
Eudoxie Yao announces that she is breaking up with her Guinean boyfriend Grand P. However, the musician is also saying that he will not accept...