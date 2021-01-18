Organisers of the Ghana Music Awards USA call for nominations into various categories of the scheme.

This is strictly for Ghanaian musicians based in the United States of America.

Songs eligible for this are those released between January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020.

It was made known in a communique released by organisers on Monday, January 18, 2021.

The annual Ghana Music Awards USA event is powered by Dons Music Productions, 2Geez Entertainment, Highlife Radio, and GEM Media.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

