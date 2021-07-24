WATCH: Girl Caught on Camera Robbing a Guy She’s Dancing with in the Club

A girl has been caught on camera pickpocketing a guy that she is dancing with in the night club.

The young girl who is in her mid-20s [perhaps] begins by thrusting her back on the guy.

She follows up by rubbing her right hand in the areas around his front and back pockets.

Her colleague then follows suit to jump on the guy and starts dancing with him, to completely distract his attention.

The girls succeed in the act of pickpocketing the guy.

