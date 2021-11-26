WATCH LIVE: PRESEC, Legon vs Keta SHTS vs Prempeh College (NSMQ 2021 Finals)

This is the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) 2021 grand finale live streaming.

The NSMQ 2021 grand finale contest is among PRESEC-Legon, Keta SHTS, and Prempeh College.

This live event is coming your way, live from the Great Hall of the KNUST, Kumasi.

Watch and enjoy the live NSMQ 2021 closing ceremony, and contest below:

Quiz Mistress

Prof. Elsie Effah Kauffman is the quiz mistress for this years grand finale, once again. She took over the contest from the quarter-finals stage.

NSMQ Contestants’ Key Info

PRESEC-Legon are the defending champions of the NSMQ following their triumph over Adisadel College and Opoku Ware last year.

PRESEC looks forward to a seventh (7th) win at the annual science and mathematics content-based contest.

As the winners of the maiden contest in 1994, Prempeh College also looks forward to a fifth (5th) win. The College last won in 2017.

Keta SHTS (Ketasco) are debutants as regards, the grand finale of the NSMQ as the School looks forward to a surprise performance and possibly lift the trophy.

Where to Watch NSMQ 2021 Grand Finale

The grand finale of the NSMQ 2021 is being aired on the YouTube and Facebook channel/page of the quiz programme. And of course, live on PlugTimes.com

It is also airing on the Joy News TV channel on Multi TV across Africa.

