Anita Pointer of The Pointer Sisters Dies at 74

Anita Pointer of The Pointer Sisters has been confirmed dead at the age of 74.

She died on New Year’s eve (Saturday, December 31, 2022) while surrounded by her family, PlugTimes.com understands.

The cause of Anita Pointer‘s death has not been given.

She was a Grammy winning writer/singer and a founding member of the original Pointer Sisters.

The Pointer family has asked the general public to “respect our privacy during this period of grief and loss.”

This leaves Ruth Pointer as the only surviving original member of the legendary music group.

The group’s hits include “Jump”, “I’m So Excited” as well as “Neutron Dance” and they topped charts in the 70s and 80s.

