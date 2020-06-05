DOWNLOAD: ‘Tropical House Cruises to Jamaica’ Album Compilation

Shatta Wale features on the much talked-about Tropical House Cruises to Jamaica album compilation.

The Ghanaian reggae/dancehall musicians joins the likes of Sizzla, Elephant Man, and Kiprich with the song ‘Dream’.

The 25-songs album is up for pre-order and you can do so below:

Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

