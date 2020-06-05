DOWNLOAD: Shatta Wale – Dream (Tropical House Cruises to Jamaica)

Shatta Wale makes history as he makes it to the ‘Tropical House Cruises to Jamaica’ album with the single ‘Dream’.

It is a pure dancehall vibration and will make you hit the dance floor anytime, any day.

Download/stream ‘Dream’ by Shatta Wale on the Tropical House Cruises to Jamaica album.

Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, yawsarpongplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.