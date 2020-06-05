Entertainment

DOWNLOAD: Shatta Wale – Dream (Tropical House Cruises to Jamaica)

PlugTimes.com June 5, 2020
Shatta Wale makes history as he makes it to the ‘Tropical House Cruises to Jamaica’ album with the single ‘Dream’.

It is a pure dancehall vibration and will make you hit the dance floor anytime, any day.

Download/stream ‘Dream’ by Shatta Wale on the Tropical House Cruises to Jamaica album.

