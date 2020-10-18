Baby Bump Photos of Eyram, Girlfriend of Aaron Adatsi ‘Cyril’

Girlfriend or baby mama of Aaron Adatsi, popularly known as Cyril from ‘YOLO’ has shared baby bum photos of their new born son.

This comes a day after Aaron and Eyram held a an outdooring ceremony for their baby boy Ronny Junior.

In the baby bump photos sighted by PlugTimes.com‘s Yaw Plug, Eyram flaunts the baby bump, although she dons bodycon dress(es) to cover.

In some other shots, she wears a bold smile with her boyfriend ‘Cyril’ / Aaron.

The two (2) so awesome together; check them out!

