WATCH: Messi’s First Red Card Incident vs Athletic Bilbao

PlugTimes.com January 17, 2021
Lionel Messi has been handed a red card first the first time in his club football career.

The Barcelona star was sent off in the Super Cup final with Athletic Bilbao on Sunday, January 17, 2021 at Camp Nou.

It was a swing off-ball incident against his opponent during the dying minutes of the extra-time.

Check the incident out:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

Close