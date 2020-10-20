Celestine Donkor and Family Robbed at Home

Celestine Donkor and her family have been robbed at their home by robbers.

The Ghanaian gospel singer and her family were attacked between 12.00am and 2.00am on Tuesday.

According to Celestine Donkor, the robbers may have entered their home through the balcony.

The robbers locked her husband and her together in their room and went straight to their kids’ room.

They were able to make away with their three (3) phones including a Samsung s9+, and two (2) iPhones. The items also include two (2) laptops, a tablet as well as cash.

This is what Celestine Donkor shared about the robbery case:

Robbers attacked my home between 12 and 2am today. They locked me and my husband in our bedroom and went to the kids room, One of my daughters tried to shout, she said she saw a man dressed in all black with flash light in his mouth, the next thing she suddenly felt drowsy and knocked off. We had to break our door to come out. Thank God the kids are all ok and no one was hurt. They took all our phones (3 phones: My Samsung s9+, my machine is gone, iPhones, 2 laptops, a tablet and made away with all cash we got at home, we found the bags and stuffs they searched outside. It looks like they entered through the balcony, which is very unbelievable, how they managed to enter our bedroom, picked our phones and locked us inside beats my mind. WE ARE HOME PHONELESS AND CASHLESS AT THE MOMENT…. Please if you come across any of such devices with my pictures, kindly report. All our Wall papers are pictures of my self and huby…. Can anyone advice on how to track the devices? Hmmm…. I am posting this from my kids tablet using WiFi.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

