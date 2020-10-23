Entertainment

MTN Ghana Threatens to Sue Salma Mumin

PlugTimes.com October 23, 2020

MTN Ghana has threated a legal action against Salma Mumin following her infamous MoMo post on Thursday.

The telecommunication giant has given the actress an opportunity to apologise for her comments about the brand and its Mobile Money product.

According to MTN Ghana, Salma Mumin will be sued if she fails to render an apology.

This was made known in a statement released by MTN Ghana on Friday.

Salma Mumin has been been a 24-hour ultimatum to do so or risk being taken to court.

Part of statement reads: “By this rejoinder, we demand that @Salmamumin immediately apologize to MTN Ghana within 24 hours of this publication. The apology must state clearly that her claims that MTN Ghana had taken money from her wallet was false and given same prominence as that of her initial post failing which the business will be compelled to take legal action against her.”

Read the full statement below:

MTN MoMo Salma Mumin

In the mean time, Salma Mumin has not released any statement of apology yet.

PlugTimes.com will keep you updated on any new development to this.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

