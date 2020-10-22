Pascaline Edwards flaunts Huge Tattoos on her Body

Pascaline Edwards has shown the monumental tattoos on her beautiful body / skin.

The Ghanaian actress and fashion designer revealed this in a new TikTok video she shared.

In the video, Pascaline Edwards makes public, the tattoos which covers the areas around her cleavage, spine, shoulder, belly, and arm.

She mimics a voice of a pastor who preaches about tattoos.

Pascaline Edwards is also seen wearing a tongue ring.

Check her out!

Yes I love my tattoos ❤️❤️😍😍🥰🥰💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽 pic.twitter.com/JChCArcNFa — Pascaline Edwards (@PascalinEdwards) October 21, 2020

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

