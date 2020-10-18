Entertainment

See the Beautiful Photos of Aaron Adatsi’s Curvaceous Baby Mama Eyram

PlugTimes.com October 18, 2020
‘YOLO’ star Aaron Adatsi and his fiancée / girlfriend Eyram outdoored their new born son Ronny Junior yesterday [Saturday], October 17, 2020.

Until the naming ceremony of their new born, many did not know who the baby mama of Aaron Adatsi.

Today, PlugTimes.com, brings you some of the beautiful photos of the curvaceous interior designer.

Check them out!

Eyram Aaron Adatsi girlfriend baby mama

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

