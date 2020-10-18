Shattabration: Babes, Cash Flow at Shatta Wale’s Birthday Party — VIDEO

Shatta Wale marked his birthday with an all white party tagged ‘Shattabration’.

The colourful event was attended by some hot Ghanaian celebrities in the country — they were Moesha Boduong, Salma Mumin, Hajia4Reall, and Fella Makafui.

Very characteristic of exclusive events for Shatta Wale, there was a lot of cash spraying moments at Shattabration.

Shatta Wale‘s all white birthday party was held inside his ship mansion in East Legon, Trassaco, and comedian DKB was the host.

The likes of Tinny, Jupitar, Medikal, Quamina MP, and Tulenkey performed in honour of the celebrant Shatta Wale.

TikTok star Jackeline Mensah affectionately called Lasu and Made In Ghana were all present.

Check some of the memorable scenes from the Shattabration event below:



