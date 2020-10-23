You Didn’t Have 10k in Your MoMo Wallet, No Amount Taken | MTN exposes Salma Mumin

MTN Ghana has exposed Salma Mumin as the telecommunication firm reveals she does not have GHc10,000 in her mobile money wallet.

This follows a day after the actress shared on social media that over GHc10,000 has been taken out of her account without her knowledge.

Salma Mumin went ahead to point fingers at employees of MTN Ghana, as the persons who may have had a hand in the act.

Part of MTN Ghana’s statement reads:

“We wish to state categorically and for the records that’s the claims made in the posts are false and misleading to the public and the poster’s Instagram followers.”

“As @Salmamumin is very much aware, the said amount was not in her Momo Merchant Wallet and no money has been taken from her MoMo Merchant Wallet as claimed,” the statement added.

Salma Mumin has been bit by a number of condemnation from netizens.

A number of public figures have also started throwing shades at her.

Key among them include broadcast journalist Nana Aba Anamoah.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or yawsarpongplug@gmail.com.

Comments

comments