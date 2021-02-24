First Batch of COVID-19 Vaccines Arrive in Ghana

The Government of Ghana has today taken delivery of first batch of the Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

It is 600,000 doses and was acquired through the COVID-19 Vaccine Global Access Facility (COVAX) which Ghana, among 92 countries, has signed unto.

The vaccines arrived at the Kotoka International Airport in the morning (about 7am) of Wednesday, February 24, 2021 and was received by a team led by interim Minster of Health.

PlugTimes.com understands health workers, adults 60 years and over, people with underlying health conditions, frontline executives, legislature, judiciary, etc. will receive the first 600,000 doses.

The vaccines will be deployed to health facilities and designated centres ON March 2, 2021 where it will first be administered.

The AstraZeneca vaccine is made by the Serum Institute of India (Covshield).

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

