VIDEO: Ras Nene Talks about His 13-Year-Old Child He’s Single-Handedly Parenting

Actor Ras Nene, real name Ebenezer Akwasi Antwi has revealed that he has one child who is thirteen years old (13).

He made this revelation when he appeared on TV3 last night as one of the guests of the station’s Showbiz 360 show which is hosted by Giovani Caleb.

The sensational comic actor disclosed that even though he is a father of one child, he is not married yet and as such, he is single-handedly parenting the child.

Asked by Giovani if he, however, get some ‘meat’ to eat when he occasionally feels the urge to satisfy himself $ekually, Ras Nene aka Dr. Likee said that he is a man so he knows what to do.

He hilariously added that getting one lady to have fun with at various times is something that he does with ease.

Watch the video of Ras Nene below:

