Actor Agya Manu has Died

Ghanaian actor Agya Manu has been confirmed dead after battling an illness.

The veteran Ghanaian movie personality died Tuesday, May 15, 2021 after he was rushed to the hospital on Monday.

Zionfelix.net reports the battled with diabetes and blood pressure before his death.

The late Agya Manu starred in a number of Ghanaian movies including ‘Bragoro’ and ‘Di Asempa.’ He also starred in the popular TV series ‘Koti Academy’.

May his soul rest in perfect peace.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

