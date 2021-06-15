I Never Duped My Baby Mama – Akwaboah

Akwaboah has responded to claims that he has duped his baby mama.

According to the Ghanaian singer, there is no iota of truth in the rumours that are going round.

The ‘Ensesa’ crooner made this known in an interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM’s ‘DayBreak Hitz’ show which was monitored by PlugTimes.com.

Akwaboah stated that he has never duped the mother of his daughter while adding that she has not invested any money into his music career.

When quizzed why these rumours keep making rounds, he stated that it was cooked by some people [unknown], for the reason best known to them.

Akwaboah noted that there is no bad blood between him and his baby mama. He added that she even got married recently.

