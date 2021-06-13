WATCH: Kuami Eugene’s Crazy Performance at VGMA 2021 Xperience Concert

Kuami Eugene puts up a fired up performance at the VGMA 22 (2021) Xperience Concert held on Saturday night.

The Lynx Entertainment act performed to a live band and he was simply the best performer during the night.

He sang and danced to a list of his hot songs that has been party for years till date.

WATCH ALSO: Shatta Wale clashes with Arnold on UTV’s United Showbiz

Watch Kuami Eugene‘s performance at the VGMA 2021 Xperience Concert below:



Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, or exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, iamyawplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.