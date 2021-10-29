You Can’t be Using iPhone 12 or 13 and be Looking for Immigration Job – Kamal-Deen

A recent publication by Peacefmonline.com has reported that Kamal-Deen Abdullai, the NPP Deputy National Communication Director has admonished Ghanaian youth to cultivate the right attitude towards work.

According to the report, Kamal-Deen Abdulai shared that many of the youth are fond of using the latest iPhones which cost Ghc10,000 when they have no jobs.

The NPP National Communication Director shared that he saw many of the Ghana Immigration applicants showcasing expensive iPhones at the recruitment grounds and he wondered how they regard themselves as unemployed.

“Go and check the applicants for the immigration recruitment. Some are holding an iPhone 12 and the latest phone in town but are in a queue looking for an immigration job. The Ghc 10,000 you’re using to buy the phone, that 10,000 can be a startup capital for something else but that person says I am unemployed,” he said according to Peacefmonline.

His comment comes at a time the Minister of Finance Ken Ofori Attah noted the Government of Ghana’s payroll is full.

Recruitment processes in the various security services in Ghana have started in various regions across the country.

