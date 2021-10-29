Medikal Unfollows Almost Everyone on Instagram

It comes a time when the need to turn the switch to the other side becomes imminent in ones life.

This trajectory is not different when it comes to life on social media — following and unfollowing users.

Among celebrities, the story hits the roof when a follow or unfollow action to another account is executed.

Rapper Medikal has unfollowed almost everyone on Instagram, days his return from remand.

He now follows only five accounts on the popular social media photoblog.

The account/users include his wife Fella Makafui, AMG Business boss Criss Waddle, musicians Shatta Wale, Bisa Kdei and Davido.

It is not known why he has unfollowed all the users/accounts he used to follow.

While some users believe its as a result of the indifference from colleague entertainers when he was first involved in the court case, others think otherwise.

