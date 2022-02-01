Real DJ Legend Releases debut Mixtape “Ride With Me” – Listen

Real DJ Legend ride with me

Ghanaian Disc Jockey, Real DJ Legend is out with his debut mixtape titled “RIDE WITH ME”.

Few months ago, he reintroduced himself as Real DJ Legend and changed his social media handles name from DJ Legend.

Now he’s out with a mixtape which comprises of hip pop songs from top hip pop artistes.

“ RIDE WITH ME” – Volume 1 mixtape is an hour long hip-pop mix. This can be your travel companion on any journey, whether driving or been in the passenger seat. You can also party with it when you need no DJ.

Click To Listen On SoundCloud:

Mixcloud

Audiomack

Don’t forget to follow the profile when listening to the mixtape and also leave your comment and share.

