Chief in Ahanta West Set Ablaze in His Vehicle

Nana Blaychie, chief of Egyambra, a town in the Ahanta West Municipal has been set ablaze together with his car.

This comes while returning home after his installation as the chief of the town when some young men reportedly stopped him and immediately embarked on the heinous attack.

PlugTimes.com understands this is as a result of a protracted chieftaincy dispute among the families.

The Chief Executive of the Ahanta West Municipial John Agyare confirms this with Connect FM.

“I was in a meeting settling another issue when I heard that there was confusion over the installation of a chief at Egyambra. We quickly dispatched police officers to the community but some community members started throwing stones at the officers,” he says.

He adds that “about eight persons have so far been arrested, that is the briefing I have had from the police commander.”

Nana Blaychie indicates that he “was in a vehicle with my elders when some young men stopped us along the way. They poured petrol on my driver and quickly set the vehicle ablaze whilst we were still in it.”

“My driver sustained severe burns but I was fortunate to have escaped on time whilst the vehicle was on fire. I’m currently in the hospital with my driver and other elders receiving treatment,” he added. Information indicates that some residents have fled the community,” he reiterates.

He sustained serious burns in the process and he is currently responding to treatment.

Source: PlugTimes.com