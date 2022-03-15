One Voice Festival set for April 23-24 in Accra

The ‘One Voice Festival’, a gospel music programme set to celebrate faith and community through music, will be held in Accra on April 23 & 24, 2022.

This is going to be the first multi-day festival to celebrate something not usually associated with the community; Christian Culture.

The maiden edition will comprise live performances, entertainment, and community empowerment on Saturday & Sunday, 23-24 April 2022. A series of immersive activities will be curated to amplify the Gospel culture including;

• The Talking Place – A series of panel conversations and presentations by influencers, coaches, and experts on key topical points.

• The Prayer Place- An intimate and devoted space for lifting prayers to the most High God.

• The Word Lounge – A dedicated area to host spoken word enthusiasts, fans, and talents

• The Digital Lounge- An installation of digital props, art, and gadgetry to immerse festival-goers into entertainment technology.

• The Kids Arena – A playground with games and toys to provide entertainment and engagement for kids.

• The Faith Exhibition – A curation of works, displays, and materials of multi-denominational faith-based organizations.

A collection of gospel music’s biggest names from around the world have been lined-up to deliver magnifying music performances in worship, exhortation, praise, and more.

The first wave of the roster of acts will be revealed in the coming days when tickets go on sale, with the rest to follow in the days leading up to the experience. Patrons can pre-sign up for early bird discount tickets from the official event website www.theonevoicefestival.com

To deliver this spectacular live entertainment event, curators Rave, have been tapped to bring their global expertise in production and curation to deliver this event.

According to Ruddy Kwakye, the Chief Executive Officer of Rave: “our approach to this experience can be referred to as entertainment ministry because we believe Christendom deserves a platform of this magnitude to highlight and expose the culture around the faith. We look forward to delivering an event befitting of Christendom.”

Furthermore, the One Voice team will be unpacking a series of street activities, engagements, competitions, and projects all to build up to the two festival days.