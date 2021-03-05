Entertainment

Busty GH: Ghanaian Woman with Biggest B0*0bs reveals Dating 200 Men at Same Time – VIDEO

PlugTimes.com March 5, 2021
Joyce Addo busty GH

Instagram sensation Joyce Addo popularly known as Busty GH has made some very wild revelations about her love life.

According to Bu*sty GH, she has dated about 200 men at the same time, however, she ended up falling madly in love with one who is a renowned lawyer in the Ghana.

She made this revelation in an exclusive interview with Kofi Adoma Nwanwanii of Kofi TV.

She also revealed that despite this, she never engaged in $exval relations with them.

According to Bu*sty GH, she did that because she had trust issues and as a result had to observe them for some time.

Watch the full video below:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

