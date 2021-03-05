Busty GH: Ghanaian Woman with Biggest B0*0bs reveals Dating 200 Men at Same Time – VIDEO

Instagram sensation Joyce Addo popularly known as Busty GH has made some very wild revelations about her love life.

According to Bu*sty GH, she has dated about 200 men at the same time, however, she ended up falling madly in love with one who is a renowned lawyer in the Ghana.

She made this revelation in an exclusive interview with Kofi Adoma Nwanwanii of Kofi TV.

She also revealed that despite this, she never engaged in $exval relations with them.

According to Bu*sty GH, she did that because she had trust issues and as a result had to observe them for some time.

Watch the full video below:



Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

