Alphonso Davies Confirms Break Up with Girlfriend Jordyn Huitema

Yaw Plug Sarpong May 23, 2022
Canada’s power soccer lovers Alphonso Davies and Jordyn Huitema have gone separate ways, the former confirms on social media.

This brings an end to several days of speculations about the status of their once beautiful relationship.

The Bayern Munich defender makes this known in a tweet on Sunday evening while debunking earlier reports about him and the PSG Women’s forward.

“Yes jordyn and I have parted ways. The rumours about her are not true. She is a good person I have a lot of respect for her. I wish her the best and ask everyone to respect our privacy,” he tweets.

Both Davies and Huitema until their breakup run a YouTube channel together. However, checks by PlugTimes.com reveal the it has been deleted from the popular video streaming platform.

The two who are all 21-years old dated for nearly five (5) years, sharing some beautiful moments together.

