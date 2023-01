List of Insurance Companies in the United States

Insurance companies continue to provide compensation across the United States of America (USA). Some of which operate at the national level and others regional.

These insurance firms also have areas of specialty including property, legal, life, and health.

PlugTimes.com publishes the list of active insurance companies that are based in USA, in alphabetical order.

Check the list below:

Property and Casualty Insurance

21st Century Insurance

Acuity Insurance

Aflac

Allianz Life

Allied Insurance

Allstate

American Automobile Association (AAA)

American Family Insurance

American Income Life Insurance Company

American International Group (AIG)

American National Insurance Company

American Strategic Insurance (ASI)[

Ameriprise Auto & Home Insurance

Ameriprise Financial

Ameritas Life Insurance Company

Amica Mutual Insurance

Amtrust Financial Services

Applied Underwriters

Arbella Insurance Group

Assurant

Assurity Life Insurance Company

Auto-Owners Insurance

AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company

Bankers Life and Casualty Company

Berkshire Hathaway

Brotherhood Mutual Insurance Company

CareSource

Chubb Corp

Citizens Property Insurance Corporation

CNA Financial

CNO Financial Group

Colonial Life & Accident Insurance Company

Combined Insurance

Commerce Insurance Group

Country Financial

Country-Wide Insurance Company

Delta Dental

Encompass Insurance Company

Erie Insurance Group

Esurance

Evergreen USA RRG

Farmers Insurance Group

Federated Mutual Insurance Company

First Insurance Company of Hawaii

FM Global

GAINSCO

GEICO

General Re

Genworth Financial

Gerber Life Insurance Company

Globe Life And Accident Insurance Company

GMAC Insurance

Gracy Title Company

Grange Mutual Casualty Company

Great West Casualty Company

The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America

GuideOne Insurance

Hagerty Insurance Agency

Hanover Insurance

The Hartford

HCC Insurance Holdings

Hiscox Small Business Insurance

Horace Mann Educators Corporation

Ironshore

K&K Insurance

Kansas City Life Insurance Company

Kemper Corporation

Kentucky Farm Bureau

Knights of Columbus

Lemonade (insurance)

Liberty Mutual

Lincoln National Corporation

Manhattan Life Insurance Company

Markel Corporation

MassMutual

Merchants Insurance Group

Mercury Insurance Group

MetLife

Metromile

Modern Woodmen of America

Mutual of Omaha

National Flood Insurance Program

Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company

New Jersey Manufacturers Insurance Company

New York Life Insurance Company

NJM Insurance Group

The Norfolk & Dedham Group

Northwestern Mutual

Omega

OneBeacon

Oxford Health Plans

Pacific Life

PEMCO

Penn Mutual

Penn National Insurance

Philadelphia Contributionship for the Insurance of Houses from Loss by Fire

Philadelphia Insurance Companies

Physicians Mutual

Primerica

Principal Financial Group

Progressive

ProSight Specialty Insurance

Protective Life

Prudential Financial

Pure Insurance

QBE

The Regence Group

Reliance Insurance Company

Reliance Partners

RLI Corp.

Safe Auto Insurance Company

Safeco

Safeway Insurance Group

Securian Financial Group

Sentry Insurance

Shelter Insurance

Society Insurance

Southern Aid and Insurance Company

SquareTrade

Standard Insurance Company

State Farm Insurance

Sun Life Financial

Symetra

The General

The Travelers Companies

TIAA

Titan Insurance Company

Transamerica Corporation

Tricare

Trupanion

UPC Insurance

Unum

USAA

West Coast Life

Western & Southern Financial Group

Western Mutual Insurance Group

Westfield Insurance

White Mountains Insurance Group

XL Catlin

Zurich Insurance Group

Life Annuity

Aflac

Allianz Life

Allstate

American Family Insurance

American Fidelity Assurance

American Income Life Insurance Company

Ameritas Life Insurance Company

Amica Mutual Insurance

Assurity Life Insurance Company

AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company

Bankers Life and Casualty

Banner Life Insurance Company

Colonial Life & Accident Insurance Company

Colonial Penn

Conseco

Farmers Insurance Group

Garden State Life

Genworth Financial

The Great-West Life Assurance Company

Gerber Life Insurance Company

Globe Life And Accident Insurance Company

The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America

Horace Mann Educators Corporation

ING Group

Jackson National Life

John Hancock Life Insurance

Kansas City Life Insurance Company

Lincoln National Corporation

Manhattan Life Insurance Company

MEGA Life and Health Insurance

MetLife

Mutual of Omaha

National Life Group

National Western Life Insurance Company

Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company

New York Life Insurance Company

Ohio National Financial Services Company

Pacific Life

Primerica

Protective Life

Prudential Financial

Securian Financial Group

Standard Insurance Company

State Farm Insurance

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

TIAA-CREF

Transamerica Corporation

UNIFI Companies

United of Omaha

Western & Southern Financial Group

Health Insurance

AARP

Aetna

American Family Insurance

American National Insurance Company

Amerigroup

Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association

Bright Health

CareSource

Cambia Health Solutions

Centene Corporation

Cigna

Compass Rose Benefits Group

Coventry Health Care

Delta Dental

Elevance Health

EmblemHealth

Fortis

Geisinger

Golden Rule Insurance Company

Group Health Cooperative

Group Health Incorporated

Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

Healthcare Highways

Health Net

HealthMarkets

HealthPartners

HealthSpring

Highmark

Horace Mann Educators Corporation

Humana

Independence Blue Cross

Kaiser Permanente

Kaleida Health

Liberty Medical

MassHealth

Medical Mutual of Ohio

MEGA Life and Health Insurance

Molina Healthcare

Oscar Health

Oxford Health Plans

Premera Blue Cross

Principal Financial Group

Shelter Insurance

State Farm

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

UnitedHealth Group

Unitrin

Universal American Corporation

WellCare

10Insurances

Medicare

Aetna

American Family Insurance

Bankers Life and Casualty

CareSource

Conseco

Fidelis Care

Kaiser Permanente

Mutual of Omaha

Premera Blue Cross

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

United American Insurance Company

Workers’ Compensation

Texas Mutual

Accident Fund Insurance Company of America

American International Group (AIG)

AmTrust Financial Services

Cincinnati Financial Corporation

Erie Insurance Group

Great West Casualty Company

GUARD Insurance Group

Hanover Insurance

The Hartford

Liberty Mutual

Merchants Insurance Group

Missouri Employers Mutual

Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company

New York State Insurance Fund

The Norfolk & Dedham Group

Penn National Insurance

Pinnacol Assurance

Puerto Rico State Insurance Fund

Sentry Insurance

Society Insurance

State Farm Insurance

State Compensation Insurance Fund

United Heartland

Zenith Insurance Group

Source: PlugTimes.com