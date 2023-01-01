List of Insurance Companies in Canada

Insurance companies in Canada are the bedrock of compensation in times of distress, with respect to the respective policies that policy holders sign on to.

These insurance firms operate in a variety of industry or areas including property, legal, life, and health.

PlugTimes.com publishes the list of active insurance companies that are based in Canada.

Check the list below:

Allstate Canada — Canadian subsidiary of Allstate (US)

Assumption Life

Assurant Canada

Aviva Canada

Beneva (created through merger of La Capitale and SSQ Insurance)

CAA Insurance Company

Alberta Blue Cross

Canassurance Hospital Service Association

Ontario Blue Cross

Quebec Blue Cross

Manitoba Blue Cross

Medavie Blue Cross

Pacific Blue Cross

Saskatchewan Blue Cross

Canadian Premier

Combined Insurance Canada — Canadian subsidiary of Combined Insurance (US)

Sovereign General Insurance Company

Desjardins Insurance

Economical Insurance

FaithLife Financial

Canada Protection Plan

Empire Life

Equitable Life of Canada

Federated Insurance Company of Canada

Gore Mutual Insurance Company

Great American Insurance Company

Great-West Lifeco, Inc.

Green Shield Canada

Humania

IA Financial Group

Intact Financial ONTARIO

Knights of Columbus

Manulife

John Hancock Financial (based in the US)

Munich Re Canada

Primerica Canada — Canadian subsidiary of Primerica (US)

Reliable Life

Sun Life Financial

Swiss Re

Teachers Life

UV Insurance (formerly the Union Life Mutual Assurance Company, or UL Mutual)

Wawanesa Insurance

Wilton Re

BMO Life

CIBC Insurance

National Bank Insurance

RBC Insurance

Scotia Life

TD Insurance

Insurance Corporation of British Columbia

Manitoba Public Insurance

Saskatchewan Government Insurance

Coachman Insurance Company

Société de l’assurance automobile du Québec

