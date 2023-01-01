List of Insurance Companies in Canada

Insurance companies in Canada are the bedrock of compensation in times of distress, with respect to the respective policies that policy holders sign on to.
These insurance firms operate in a variety of industry or areas including property, legal, life, and health.
PlugTimes.com publishes the list of active insurance companies that are based in Canada.
Check the list below:
- Allstate Canada — Canadian subsidiary of Allstate (US)
- Assumption Life
- Assurant Canada
- Aviva Canada
- Beneva (created through merger of La Capitale and SSQ Insurance)
- CAA Insurance Company
- Alberta Blue Cross
- Canassurance Hospital Service Association
- Ontario Blue Cross
- Quebec Blue Cross
- Manitoba Blue Cross
- Medavie Blue Cross
- Pacific Blue Cross
- Saskatchewan Blue Cross
- Canadian Premier
- Combined Insurance Canada — Canadian subsidiary of Combined Insurance (US)
- Sovereign General Insurance Company
- Desjardins Insurance
- Economical Insurance
- FaithLife Financial
- Canada Protection Plan
- Empire Life
- Equitable Life of Canada
- Federated Insurance Company of Canada
- Gore Mutual Insurance Company
- Great American Insurance Company
- Great-West Lifeco, Inc.
- Green Shield Canada
- Humania
- IA Financial Group
- Intact Financial ONTARIO
- Knights of Columbus
- Manulife
- John Hancock Financial (based in the US)
- Munich Re Canada
- Primerica Canada — Canadian subsidiary of Primerica (US)
- Reliable Life
- Sun Life Financial
- Swiss Re
- Teachers Life
- UV Insurance (formerly the Union Life Mutual Assurance Company, or UL Mutual)
- Wawanesa Insurance
- Wilton Re
- BMO Life
- CIBC Insurance
- National Bank Insurance
- RBC Insurance
- Scotia Life
- TD Insurance
- Insurance Corporation of British Columbia
- Manitoba Public Insurance
- Saskatchewan Government Insurance
- Coachman Insurance Company
- Société de l’assurance automobile du Québec
Source: PlugTimes.com