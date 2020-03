Albert Uderzo is Dead

Albert Uderzo, the Asterix comic co-creator has died at 92.

He drew the comic from 1959 to 2009.

The iconic illustrator died at his home on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

He died from heart attack unrelated to the coronavirus.

Tributes are already pouring in for the prolific creator, from, across the globe.

Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com