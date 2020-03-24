Doctor Dies after Contracting Coronavirus while Screening Patients

Dr. Usama Riaz dies after Contracting Coronavirus from Patients

Dr. Usama Riaz has died after he was infected with coronavirus (COVID-19) from patients he was screening and treating.

The young Pakistani physician contracted the virus while handling suspected COVID-19 patients, who were returning to Gilgit, without personal protective equipment.

The 26-year-old doctor died on Sunday, March 22, 2020, the Gilgit-Baltistan region information department revealed in a statement.

The statement also added “the martyred Dr. Usama, will be awarded a hero award.”

Pakistan has recorded 892 coronavirus cases with six (6) deaths and thirteen (13) persons recovered.

Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com