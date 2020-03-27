COVID-19: Korle-Bu and 37 Military Hospital receive Support from Capemay Properties

Capemay Properties Limited has demonstrated a huge act of Corporate Citizenship during this unfortunate and unprecedented outbreak of the Coronavirus also known as Covid-19 in Ghana.

Presenting donations to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital and the 37 Military Hospital simultaneously, Mrs. Eunice Adjei Bonsu, the Chief Executive Officer of Capemay Properties said: “The Coronavirus Pandemic is a global crisis but we must fight it locally and hence the need to support Government and Health Institutions providing care for the patients.”

The Items which were presented to both Hospital administrations included 2000 packs of Awake Purified Drinking water, 2,400 individual face masks, 15,000 individual gloves, 2,400 bottles of hand sanitizers, 1,200 bottles of rubbing alcohol and boxes of Dettol and hand washing soap.

Also presented to the doctors and nurses at the frontline of the pandemic in both hospitals for their personal use to show appreciation and support them in these difficult times were 1000 packs of Awake Purified Drinking water, 1,200 individual face masks, 1,200 bottles of hand sanitizer, 600 bottles of rubbing alcohol 4,000 individual gloves, 600 packs of soft drinks and a total of 50 packs of toilet roll.

According to Mrs. Bonsu, the health and well-being of the Doctors and other medical Personnel’s is vital at this crucial moment and we will not let them down, she added.

The unexpected donation provided a major shot in the arm for the health workers with the growing toll of patients hospitalized with Coronavirus in the country and both hospitals’ administration and representatives of the doctors and nurses expressed deep gratitude for the thoughtful gesture.

She urged the general public to follow the health and safety protocols advised by the Ministry of Health and the Government of Ghana which include:

❖ Avoid Hand Shaking and Hugging.

❖ Wash your hands frequently with soap under running water.

❖ Practice Social Distancing.

❖ Don’t touch your face, eyes, mouth nor nose with unwashed hands.

Capemay Properties Limited is a full-service real estate company and developers of The Signature apartment; 201-unit luxurious apartments located at Tetteh Quarshie opposite the Accra Mall. The signature is scheduled for completion in first quarter 2021. Past developments by Capemay properties include Amenfi Plaza and Nicholas plaza both multi- purpose office complex on the Spintex Road and Tema Industrial Area respectively.