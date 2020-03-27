Nasty C signs with Def Jam Recordings

Nasty C signs Exclusive Joint Venture Deal

South African rapper Nasty C has signed exclusive deal with American record label Def Jam Recordings.

The signing came to effect, through a joint venture with Universal Music Africa.

The exclusive deal with Nasty C, 23, will see to the efficient distribution of his works.

He joins the likes of 2 Chainz, Big Sean, Justin Bieber, Kanye West, and Nas.

The partnering firm Universal Music Africa, also has the likes of Sauti Sol, and Tiwa Savage, under its belt.

The award-winning rapper has released a new single “There They Go”, to announce his signing; the official music video also premiered today. It is from his upcoming album “Zulu Man With Some Power”.

He made a debut in the USA when the song was premiered on Apple Music Beat 1 with Ebro on Thursday, March 26, 2020.

The interim chairman/CEO Jeff Harleston stated, “Nasty C is a unique and forward-thinking artist who is at the forefront of a new generation of rappers emerging from Africa. Def Jam is a globally recognized brand synonymous with excellence in hip-hop, and we are excited to welcome Nasty C — an international star with real vision and talent — into the family.”

Nasty C also stated that “it’s powerful to be a part of the Def Jam family. It’s an iconic record label and has made the careers of many of the artists I look up to.”

We are thrilled to welcome South African superstar @Nasty_CSA to the UMG x @defjam family! pic.twitter.com/GJuzXlqdqY — Universal Music Group (@UMG) March 26, 2020

Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com