Angel Obinim reveals Girl in alleged ‘Side Chick Video’ is his Biological Daughter

Angel Obinim has refuted claims by Hon. Kennedy Agyapong that the girl in the bedroom video with him [Obinim] is his side chick.

According to the Founder and Head Pastor of International God’s Way Church, the young lady is known as Grace Obinim, and she is his biological daughter.

This comes after the Assin Central MP showed a video of the young lady in a playful mood, inside the bedroom with Obinim on NET 2 TV’s ‘The Seat’ program.

During the show, the lawmaker stated the lady in the leaked video is Obinim‘s side-chick.

However, Grace mentioned that she felt she was only playing with her biological father, by recording the moment. She added that she later on shared the video on her WhatsApp status and was allegedly saved by an unknown person, who perhaps sent it to the MP.

On the case of Lovia, Angel Obinim noted that he has been her guardian for years now; catering for her through school, etc.

However, when he questioned her why she recorded him, mentioned that she received a WhatsApp call from someone who wanted to know where she’s at Obinim‘s place, after she said so.

Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com