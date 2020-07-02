News

NPP’s Sir John Dies of COVID-19

PlugTimes.com July 2, 2020
Former General Secretary of the NPP, Sir John, real name Kwaku Owusu Afriyie is dead.

The CEO of the Forestry Commission died of COVID-19, official information says.

His death occurred on Wednesday night at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

He was receiving treatment at the ICU of the health facility.

