NPP’s Sir John Dies of COVID-19

Former General Secretary of the NPP, Sir John, real name Kwaku Owusu Afriyie is dead.

The CEO of the Forestry Commission died of COVID-19, official information says.

His death occurred on Wednesday night at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

He was receiving treatment at the ICU of the health facility.

Sir John was a good man who truly paid his dues to the Party and Ghana. I will miss him. Rest in peace, my good friend. 2/2 — Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia (@MBawumia) July 1, 2020

